SAG Awards on Netflix Fail to Crack Streamer’s Top 10 Shows of the Week

While specific viewership numbers for the ceremony were not shared, the telecast scored fewer than 2.1 million views

Lily Gladstone accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for “Killers of the Flower Moon” onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The 2024 SAG Awards failed to crack into Netflix’s most-watched TV programs for the week.

Saturday’s live stream of the awards show did not rank within the 10 most-watched TV shows during the week of Feb. 19, positioning itself at a lower viewership than standalone comedy special “Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out,” which ranked as the seventh most-watched show of the week with 3 million views.

The 10th spot on the English TV list is occupied by “The Tourist” Season 1, which brought in 2.1 million views, meaning the SAG Awards failed to outpace that viewership of 2.1 million. Since Netflix only releases exact viewing figures for programs, viewership data for the SAG Awards will likely remain unknown until the streamer releases its data transparency report for the first half of 2024.

Notably, the 30th annual awards show did rank within the top 10 most-watched TV series for the week in one country — Canada. The SAG Awards ranked as the ninth most-watched TV program of the week in Canada, exceeding viewership for “American Nightmare” Season 1, which ranked in the No. 10 spot.

The SAG Awards live stream expands Netflix’s live event programming, which the streamer first kicked off with “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” in early March 2023, which debuted to an impressive 17.79 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the TV list, the week’s standout was by far “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which tallied 21.2 million views in the four days since its Feb. 22 release. The live-action adaptation, which also reached the top 10 list in 92 countries, outpaced viewership for “One Day” and “Love Is Blind” Season 6, which both scored 7.5 million views, as well as “Can I Tell You A Secret?,” which brought in 6.5 million views.

Viewership for Syfy’s “Resident Alien” continued to grow to 2.2 million views amid the Season 3 launch on Feb. 21, this time ranking in the No. 9 spot.

On the film front, Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa” debuted as the most-watched English film with 16 million views, exceeding the 7.4 million views brought in by “Players,” which stars Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.

The cast of "Oppenheimer" takes home the SAG Award on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles
Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

    So where is my promised $5 for the Netflix “inconvenience” of NOT being able to watch?? Could have something to do with the numbers.

