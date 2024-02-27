You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2024 SAG Awards failed to crack into Netflix’s most-watched TV programs for the week.

Saturday’s live stream of the awards show did not rank within the 10 most-watched TV shows during the week of Feb. 19, positioning itself at a lower viewership than standalone comedy special “Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out,” which ranked as the seventh most-watched show of the week with 3 million views.

The 10th spot on the English TV list is occupied by “The Tourist” Season 1, which brought in 2.1 million views, meaning the SAG Awards failed to outpace that viewership of 2.1 million. Since Netflix only releases exact viewing figures for programs, viewership data for the SAG Awards will likely remain unknown until the streamer releases its data transparency report for the first half of 2024.

Notably, the 30th annual awards show did rank within the top 10 most-watched TV series for the week in one country — Canada. The SAG Awards ranked as the ninth most-watched TV program of the week in Canada, exceeding viewership for “American Nightmare” Season 1, which ranked in the No. 10 spot.

The SAG Awards live stream expands Netflix’s live event programming, which the streamer first kicked off with “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” in early March 2023, which debuted to an impressive 17.79 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the TV list, the week’s standout was by far “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which tallied 21.2 million views in the four days since its Feb. 22 release. The live-action adaptation, which also reached the top 10 list in 92 countries, outpaced viewership for “One Day” and “Love Is Blind” Season 6, which both scored 7.5 million views, as well as “Can I Tell You A Secret?,” which brought in 6.5 million views.

Viewership for Syfy’s “Resident Alien” continued to grow to 2.2 million views amid the Season 3 launch on Feb. 21, this time ranking in the No. 9 spot.

On the film front, Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa” debuted as the most-watched English film with 16 million views, exceeding the 7.4 million views brought in by “Players,” which stars Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.