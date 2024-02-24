As Netflix shakes up awards season with a live stream of this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, the streamer’s history-making decision is bound to influence the future of awards ceremonies, according to EP Baz Halpin.

“We’re excited to bring [the awards] to a global audience on Netflix,” Halpin told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “Netflix is the consummate innovator — pushing now into the live award space is huge, and I think it’ll really change the way that these shows are produced.”

Halpin is founder and CEO of Silent House Group, the global production and design agency responsible for some of the most memorable and large-scale live events of the last year, including Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.