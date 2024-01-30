After producing dozens of reality TV shows, Laura Palumbo-Johnson and Matt Ostrom, cofounders of the New York City-based entertainment agency Magilla Entertainment, know how to spot promising reality talent when they see it. They have broken down what they’re looking for to a science.
“What we look for is a big personality and a unique skill. Those two things — when they marry together — is a really good place to begin,” Ostrom told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.
Palumbo-Johnson added that talent who catch their eye are often “at the top of their game, but they have something else that also makes them stand out from the group.”
