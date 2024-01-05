Gabe Spitzer has always known that he wanted to work in sports media — but he never could have anticipated receiving a call from Netflix.

Now, since 2018, the executive has helped develop the top streamer’s sports strategy from the ground up.

Spitzer first broke into the industry in 2005 as a production assistant for ESPN, where he cut highlight reels for “Sports Center.” A year later, he landed a job at HBO Sports through a former colleague and went on to produce the docuseries “24/7” and co-direct “Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward.”

Speaking with TheWrap, he credited his experiences at HBO — both in edit rooms and in the field — with teaching him about the art of making documentaries and “directing on the fly” — a passion he would explore further when he launched his own production company, Beluga Pictures, in 2013.