Neil Friedman didn’t come to found ChaiFlicks “by accident.”

Though the streaming service devoted to curating Jewish and Israeli content launched in 2020, Friedman’s interest in its subject matter started back when he was in college where he focused on film and ethnicity. It was only by constantly challenging himself and ignoring typical career paths that he was able to turn his passionate interest into a business endeavor, Friedman told TheWrap for this week’s Office with a View.

Friedman has walked many paths throughout his career.