Neil Friedman’s Path to Founding Jewish Streamer ChaiFlicks Was Born From ‘Learning Something New’

Office With a View

Office With a View: The head of the platform and Menemsha Films got to where he was by always challenging himself

Neil Friedman
Neil Friedman in TheWrap's Office with a View (Photo Credit: TheWrap)

Neil Friedman didn’t come to found ChaiFlicks “by accident.”

Though the streaming service devoted to curating Jewish and Israeli content launched in 2020, Friedman’s interest in its subject matter started back when he was in college where he focused on film and ethnicity. It was only by constantly challenging himself and ignoring typical career paths that he was able to turn his passionate interest into a business endeavor, Friedman told TheWrap for this week’s Office with a View.

Friedman has walked many paths throughout his career.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.