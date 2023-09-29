PBS’ Sylvia Bugg Says Diplomacy Is Key for Creating ‘Healthy Conversation and Dialogue’

Over the course of her 30-year career, PBS chief programming executive and GM Sylvia Bugg has discovered the power that comes with being a diplomatic leader.

“Diplomacy is an important skill and trade to have,” Bugg told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “Listening and really understanding and engaging helps us to provide spaces for there to be healthy conversation and dialogue.”

She learned the skill firsthand during a summer program for the federal government, in which she spent several years working at the Pentagon. That experience would open the door for her very first job out of college in the National Guard Bureau’s civilian human resources department in 1992.