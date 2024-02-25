The 5 Best Moments From the 2024 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards marked a first on Saturday night, as the ceremony aired live on Netflix, rather than on traditional broadcast television. As a result, that meant that none of the actors who sweared on stage were bleeped out — but that was only one of the highlights of the night.

As always, the show had some clears standout moments and speeches, beginning with the very first award. There were reunions, there was face-signing, there was drunken emotions, so let’s run it all down.

Here are the five best moments of this year’s SAG Awards (in no particular order):

1. The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Reunion

“Devil Wears Prada” star Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway have a reunion at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunited to present the first award of the evening, marking a proper reunion of “The Devil Wears Prada.” But they made sure to give fans more than just a quick fly-by.

As Streep hit the stage, she admitted she “forgot” her glasses and the award card, which Blunt and Hathaway readily provided. But, in doing so, they threw a couple of Miranda Priestly’s most famous quotes in. When Blunt joked that Streep and Priestly were basically the same person, Streep protested, only for Hathaway to cut in, saying, “No, no. That wasn’t a question.”

Then, as Streep pretended to struggle with the envelope, Blunt snidely said “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

2. Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy’s face

Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy took full advantage of presenting an award with Billie Eilish, asking the singer to sign her face. And, much to the surprise of viewers everywhere, Eilish obliged.

Of course, Eilish couldn’t keep a straight face while doing so. You can watch the full moment here.

3. Greta Lee signing on stage with Troy Kotsur

Greta Lee and Troy Kotsur speak onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Shortly after Eilish signed McCarthy’s face, “Past Lives” star Greta Lee hit the stage to present an award alongside “Coda” star Troy Kotsur. And, as the two set up the category, Lee used ASL to communicate with Kotsur, who is deaf in real life. It was a heartwarming moment between the pair, and a lovely show of respect and support for the actor.

4. Barbra Streisand’s Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech

Barbra Streisand accepts the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

When Barbra Streisand talks, the whole room quiets down and listens. And that was exactly the case at the SAG awards — Anne Hathaway even teared up at her entrance.

After a beautiful montage in of Streisand’s most memorable roles, the legend herself took the stage to accept the annual Lifetime Achievement award. Reflecting on her journey to where she is now, recalled falling in love with Marlon Brando on-screen, why she desperately wanted to start making movies, and more.

5. Pedro Pascal’s drunken acceptance speech

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Pedro Pascal accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for “The Last of Us’’ onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal was pretty emotional when he hit the stage to accept his award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama series — for his work in “The Last of Us” — but he admitted that was partially because he was inebriated when he won.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk,” said a wide-eyed Pascal at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday. “I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this!”

You can see Pascal’s full acceptance speech here.

And, of course, you can see the full list of SAG award winners here.