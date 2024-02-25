Pedro Pascal Says He’s a ‘Little Drunk’ While Accepting SAG Award: ‘I’m Making a Fool of Myself, but Thank You So Much!’ | Video

“The Last of Us” star also dropped an f-bomb because “we’re on Netflix”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Pedro Pascal accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for “The Last of Us’’ onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal may play a grief-stricken, deeply traumatized apocalypse survivor on “The Last of Us,” but his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for that performance led to possibly the most giddy acceptance speech of the night.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk,” said a wide-eyed Pascal at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday. “I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this!”

Pascal noted how he joined SAG back in 1999, winning his first SAG award in his second nomination after previously being nominated for “Game of Thrones” in 2015. He called the award an “incredible f—ing honor,” a phrase he used because “we’re on Netflix.”

“And the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now,” Pascal said before finishing by declaring, “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”

Pascal has been on a ride over the past year, playing a Latino mom on “Saturday Night Live,” and currently appearing in theaters in the Ethan Coen film “Drive-Away Dolls.” He will return in season 2 of “The Last of Us” in 2025.

Pascal has also had a playful rivalry with “Succession” star Kieran Culkin, who told Pascal to “suck it” during his Golden Globe acceptance speech last month. Pascal didn’t use his SAG speech for payback, but does have some plans.

“I’m going to make out with Kieran at the after party, that will be my revenge,” Pascal said in an interview with Tan France backstage

Watch a clip from his speech in the video embed above.

