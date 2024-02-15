Viewership for “This Is Us” skyrocketed after landing on Netflix, boosting the NBC drama into Nielsen’s Top 10 most-watched streamed shows.

Since arriving on the streamer on Jan. 8, “This Is Us” logged 929 million viewing minutes across Netflix and Hulu during the week of Jan. 15-21, becoming the eighth most watching streaming series of the week overall. Viewership for “This Is Us” exceeded the 756 million minutes viewed of “NCIS” on Netflix and Paramount+, and the 732 million minutes viewed of “Suits” on Netflix and Peacock during the week.

When narrowing the most-watching streaming programs down to acquired series, “This Is Us” ranked forth on the Nielsen list, behind only “Bluey,” which scored 1.50 billion minutes on Disney+, “Young Sheldon,” which totaled 1.16 billion minutes on Max and Netflix, and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which scored 1.09 billion minutes on Netflix.

“Bluey” continued to grow its audience after tallying 1.495 billion viewing minutes the last week, with its 10 new episodes accounting for a quarter of its viewing this interval.

Elsewhere, Peacock’s “Ted” and “The Traitors” Season 2 scored the seventh and eighth place on the streaming originals list, respectively, marking the first time the streamer has scored two original series in the Nielsen top 10 originals list.

Seth McFarlane’s “Ted,” which first launched on Jan. 11, scored 429 million minutes viewed while “The Traitors” tallied 402 million minutes viewed, outpacing viewership for “The Bear,” which scored 391 million minutes viewed on Hulu, and “The Crown,” which logged 374 million minutes on Netflix.

Viewership for “The Bear” was likely boosted following the Jan. 15 Emmys, during which the FX series won an Emmy for outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Ayo Edebiri.

Still, neither “Ted” nor “The Traitors” could crack the 1.23 billion minutes watched by Prime Video’s “Reacher” — which topped the Nielsen streaming original list for No. 1 — nor the 529 million minutes viewed by Disney+’s “Percy Jackson & the Olympians” — which sat at No. 4 on the originals list.