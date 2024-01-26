‘Love Island: All Stars’ Sets Exclusive US Streaming Home at Peacock

“Love Island: All Stars” has officially coupled up in the United States. The U.K. dating show will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting this month.

The first three episodes premiere on the streamer on Jan. 29. After that, the series will air new episodes six days a week. The show joins Peacock’s growing roster of “Love Island” series, which now includes “Love Island USA,” seasons of both “Love Island South Africa” and “Love Island Spain,” plus the franchise’s first spinoff, “Love Island Games.”

A teaser for the upcoming series reveals who fans can expect to be in this season:

Series 1’s Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison

Series 3’s Georgia Harrison

Series 4’s Georgia Steel

Series 5’s Anton Danyluk and Chris Taylor

Series 6’s Demi Jones

Series 7’s Toby Aromolaran, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole

Series 10’s Mitchel Taylor

They all pose on a red carpet in the video — naturally, they’re all sporting bikinis and swim trunks.

Peacock also recently announced that that “Love Island USA” has been renewed for two more seasons.

Set in South Africa and hosted by Maya Jama, “All Stars” follows some of the best-known contestants in the history of the show and gives them a second chance at finding love. These couples aren’t just competing for each other’s hearts. They’re also competing to be crowned the winners of “Love Island: All Stars.”

The series is produced by Lifted Entertainment, which is part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment. Sophie Bush, Lewis Evans, Oliver Head and Justin Saculles executive produce for Lifted Entertainment with Mike Spencer serving as creative director. Martin Oxley serves as the executive producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment.

A revival of the celebrity reality series of the same name, the current iteration of “Love Island” first premiered in the U.K. in 2015 and quickly became a hit. By 2018, the series had become ITV2’s most-watched show ever. It has also become an international hit. Over the years, territory-specific versions of the series have been released in Albania, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, South Africa and Sweden, just to name a few of the 24 regional variations of “Love Island.” However, only the U.K. version of the show has spawned an “All Stars” season.