Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster historical epic “Oppenheimer” will be streaming on Peacock beginning Feb. 16, hitting the platform just in time for the Oscar voters to start making their final choices ahead of the awards ceremony in early March.

The film’s streaming release date comes seven months after it first hit theaters, as Nolan’s advocacy for the theatrical experience helped vault the film to a worldwide box office gross of nearly $1 billion. Universal Pictures also gave the film a robust physical and PVOD window ahead of the streaming release, with 4K Blu-ray versions of the film (which Nolan personally oversaw) selling out when it hit shelves in November.

Peacock will mark the streaming release by hosting a handful of other Nolan films on the platform — starting Feb. 1, you can stream “Memento,” “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Dunkirk.”

The “Oppenheimer” streaming release date isn’t entirely happenstance — by mid-February, Oscar voters will be weighing their final choices for the Academy Awards, which will be handed out on March 10. “Oppenheimer” is a heavy favorite to earn a bevy of Oscar nominations if not wins, with actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. particularly ahead of the pack.

Nolan, too, could be in line to win his first-ever Best Director Oscar, and the film’s cinematography, production design, score, costumes and sound are all likely to be in the mix.

The three-hour epic tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work building the atomic bomb, with a particular focus on the moral dilemma the effort caused for so many.

“Oppenheimer” is currently available to rent or purchase on PVOD and to buy on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.