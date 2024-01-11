The 4K Blu-ray Collectors Market Is the Future of Physical Media

The medium is evolving as studios and filmmakers embrace the next generation of high resolution DVDs

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," 'Oppenheimer" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (Image by Christopher Smith)

Who buys Blu-rays anymore? That’s the question posed by many people as the age of streaming reigns supreme and DVD and Blu-ray sales are plummeting. Even Best Buy, historically one of the largest suppliers of physical media, has stopped selling physical discs. It’s the digital age, and everything you could ever want is at your fingertips, just a click and a stream away. 

Except maybe not.

As the streaming boom gives way to consolidation and cost-cutting, consumers are learning the truth of a digital library: it’s not yours. Studios like Warner Bros. and Disney can pull a show or film off a streaming service at a whim.

