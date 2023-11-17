Free Ad-Supported Television is increasing in both popularity and awareness among consumers, a new survey from content performance tracking platform Whip Media reveals. Public awareness of FAST platforms like Tubi, Roku Channel, Pluto and Freevee collectively saw a 43% average increase since 2021, while nearly half of respondents said they watched FAST channels at least a “few times” per month.

Whip Media’s fifth annual SVOD study is based on the responses of 2,000 U.S. TV Time users. A whopping 78% of FAST viewers said they’re watching the same amount or more FAST content this year compared to last year, underlining a lack of decline as companies (and by extension advertisers) attempt to chase consumers.