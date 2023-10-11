A24 Expands Strategy From Arthouse Gems to More Commercial Films | Exclusive

“With a $2.5 billion valuation, it’s pretty obvious that they need to expand into more commercial films,” a distribution exec said

and
A24

For the past decade, A24 has cultivated an almost cultlike devotion from its fans, thanks to its excellent taste in projects and idiosyncratic, meme-able movies like “The Witch,” “Uncut Gems” and “Midsommar.” Their films inspire such interest that their features usually come with a curated, highly sought-after merchandise drop that fans can purchase via their official website.

But a new strategy — which includes chasing the rights to the “Halloween” franchise — could land them in a place that, for all their big swings, they’ve never been before: the mainstream.

According to a top agent with knowledge of the company, over the summer A24 acquisition executive Noah Sacco made the talent agency rounds in search of “action and big IP projects.”

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

2 responses to "A24 Expands Strategy From Arthouse Gems to More Commercial Films | Exclusive"

  Drake
    Drake

    And this began the downfall of a respectful A24

    Reply
    D.R. Darke
      D.R. Darke

      Just what I thought!

      This can only end in tears….

      Reply

