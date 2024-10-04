‘That ’90s Show’ Canceled on Netflix After 2 Seasons

That’s a wrap for “The ’90s Show.” Netflix’s follow up to the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show” has been canceled after just 2 seasons.

The news was announced by star Kurtwood Smith, who also helped anchor “That ’70s Show” through its 8-season run from 1998-2006.

“I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful,” Smith said in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

“I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school,” his statement continued.

“That ’90s Show” picks up approximately 20 years after the original series (more on that in a moment) and focuses on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), teenage daughter of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) during the summer of 1995 as she visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty Foreman (Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively).

Alongside a new cast of characters, the show featured recurring and guest appearances by original series stars including Grace and Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, among others.

The show’s 10-episode first season dropped in 2023. It was renewed for an expanded Season 2, which was split into 2 parts, dubbed “part 2” and “part 3.” Part 2 debuted June. 27. Part 3, initially scheduled to drop in October, was pushed up to Aug. 22 after Part 3 underperformed on Netflix.

Part 3 ended with the news that Leia would get to move to Point Place full time for the school year after her dad, Eric (Grace), scored his dream job in California. With Donna (Prepon) left to commute between her job in Chicago, Point Place and the West Coast, Prepon told TheWrap the show leaves Donna’s future “open-ended” as she weighs potentially moving back to Point Place.