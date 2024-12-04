‘The Agency’ Lands Season 2 Renewal After Becoming Showtime’s Most Streamed New Series Ever

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Agency” is a success for Showtime, and that’s not a secret. The espionage thriller saw 5.1 million cross-platform viewers globally, making it the most streamed new Showtime series in the history of the network. On the heels of these high ratings, the drama has been renewed for a Season 2 less than a week after its premiere.

Part of that accomplishment has to do with the increased reach Showtime originals now have. In January, the premium cable brand was added to its parent company’s streamer and is now officially branded as Paramount+ with Showtime.