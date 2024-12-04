‘The Agency’ Lands Season 2 Renewal After Becoming Showtime’s Most Streamed New Series Ever

Available to WrapPRO members

The spy drama starring Michael Fassbender scored 5.1 million global viewers across platforms

the-agency-michael-fassbender-paramount
Michael Fassbender in "The Agency." (Luke Varley/Paramount+ with Showtime)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Agency” is a success for Showtime, and that’s not a secret. The espionage thriller saw 5.1 million cross-platform viewers globally, making it the most streamed new Showtime series in the history of the network. On the heels of these high ratings, the drama has been renewed for a Season 2 less than a week after its premiere.

Part of that accomplishment has to do with the increased reach Showtime originals now have. In January, the premium cable brand was added to its parent company’s streamer and is now officially branded as Paramount+ with Showtime.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments