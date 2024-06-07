Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes’ “The Upshaws” is coming to an end at Netflix with a 12-episode Part 7. The comedy series will premiere the penultimate Part 6 in early 2025.

The series follows Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. The charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess is trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina, their two young daughters and his firstborn, a teenage son he fathered with another woman — all while tolerating his sardonic sister-in-law, without a blueprint for success.

It stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Journey Christine and Sykes.

In the upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises.

“Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for (and with this fifth and final — some closure) to our ‘Upshaws’ family,” Hicks said in a statement.

“A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send-off ‘The Upshaws’ with this fifth and final season,” Sykes added. “We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

Hicks and Sykes, who serve as co-showrunners, executive produce the series alongside Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson, Mark Alton Brown.

“The Upshaws” premiered May 2021 and is available to stream on Netflix.