‘The Equalizer’ Renewed for Season 5 at CBS

“The Equalizer” will return for a fifth season at CBS.

The drama series, which is led by Queen Latifah, has been renewed by the network for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. The news comes as “The Equalizer” rolls out its fourth season, with the Season 4 finale airing on Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“’The Equalizer,’ led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

The news follows recent renewals for CBS series including “S.W.A.T.,” “NCIS,” “The Neighborhood,” “NCIS: Sydney,” all three “FBI” series, “Ghosts,” “Fire Country” and freshman series “Tracker,” which debuted after the Super Bowl.

The Queen Latifah-starring show is a reimagining of the classic “Equalizer” series, which originally ran from 1985-1989. The “Chicago” and “Bessie” actress stars as Robyn McCall, who is described as “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

In addition to Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The drama series stands as the most-watched entertainment program among African American viewers. It also ranks as the No. 8 most-watched primetime broadcast drama, with an average 7.89 million viewers tuning in for each episode, according to Nielsen’s most current data.

Queen Latifah also serves as an executive producer for the CBS series alongside Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim — who was a cocreator of the original “Equalizer” series — Shakim Compere, Loretha Jones, Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass. Wilson and Glass also serve as coshowrunners for the series, which is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.