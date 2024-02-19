‘The Equalizer’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The wait for “The Equalizer” Season 4 was extra-long, and especially brutal thanks to a life-or-death cliffhanger that left several key characters in danger. But, at last, the wait is over. Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall returns to CBS this February, as a part of their Sunday night lineup.

Inspired by the 1980s spy series of the same name, which also has an ongoing film series adaptation starring Denzel Washington, “The Equalizer” follows Latifah’s McCall. Seemingly your average single mother raising teenage girl, McCall’s ordinary demeanor belies her highly-trained ex-CIA past, which she embraces to help those with nowhere else left to turn.

For everything you need to know about how to watch “The Equalizer,” read below.

When does “The Equalizer” Season 4 premiere?

“The Equalizer” Season 4 premieres on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 18.

“The Equalizer” Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

New episodes will premiere Fridays on CBS at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET.

CBS has revealed episode details for the first two episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

  • S.4 Ep.1: “Truth for a Truth” – Feb. 18
  • S.4 Ep.2: “Full Throttle” – Feb. 25

Where is “The Equalizer” Season 4 streaming?

New episodes of “The Equalizer” will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, Season 2 episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Seasons 1-3 are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch the Super Bowl sneak peek

