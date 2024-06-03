‘All American’ and ‘Penn and Teller: Fool Us’ Renewed by CW

“All American” is returning to The CW for Season 7, the network announced Monday. It will be joined by Season 11 of the magician competition series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” as well as Season 4 of the historical drama about Jesus, “The Chosen.”

This renewal comes as “All American” is in the midst of airing its sixth season. The upcoming season will be 13 episodes and is expected to premiere in 2025.

Though the 11th season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” is a new series order for the network, “The Chosen” Season 4 is a pickup. The historical drama is an independent production that was written, directed and produced by Dallas Jenkins and is distributed globally by Lionsgate. Season 4 of “The Chosen” will premiere on The CW Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Through six seasons, ‘All American’ remains a top performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW Network, said in a statement to press. “‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with ‘The Chosen’ and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

The “All American” franchise is now the one to survive the guard change at The CW. Following the network’s acquisition by Nexstar in 2022, the channel axed several of its original series, save for “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Walker” and “Superman & Lois.” The DC drama is set to debut its fourth and final season later this year, while “Walker” was axed in May. Though “All American: Homecoming” will premiere its third season in July, the network has not yet made a decision about its future after that.

The Season 6 finale of “All American” will premiere on The CW on July 15. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro and David Strauss.