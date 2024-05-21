‘Walker’ Canceled at the CW After 4 Seasons

“Walker” will not return for a fifth season at the CW.

The Jared Padalecki-led series, which reimagined the classic TV series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has been canceled after four seasons at the network.

Padalecki shared the news in a Tuesday social media post, calling the cancellation a “tough piece of news” and sharing his gratitude for the “#WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off.”

“Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs …

WITH THE FANS!” Padalecki wrote. “In this world, home isn’t a ‘place;’ it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever.”

The former “Supernatural” star went on to applaud the “unique honor” to join the show’s cast, crew and fandom, writing, “I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible.”

The news comes just under a week after the CW unveiled their fall slate, which kept decisions about the futures of “Walker,” “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Wild Cards” and “Sight Unseen” uncertain.

“We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of ‘Walker’ for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons,” the CW network said in a statement. “We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

“Walker” first launched in January 2021, while prequel series “Walker: Independence” was canceled after one season last year.

The series finale will now air Wednesday, June 26, on The CW.