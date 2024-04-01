‘All American’ Season 6 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Premiere?

Nearly a year after its Season 5 premiere, “All American” is back with its Season 6 premiere. And with the NFL potentially on the line, the stakes have never been higher.

The CW drama is loosely based on the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a talented high school player from South L.A. who’s recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The series follows Spencer and his family as they try to adjust to this new life and he learns what it means to be a leader, both on and off the field.

“All American” is one of four original CW series the network has kept after its acquisition by Nexstar, and it’s not hard to understand why. Season 5 of the series was the network’s No. 1 series in the coveted adults 18 to 49 demographic as well as the most-watched series on digital and the series with the largest total audience across all platforms.

Here’s what you need to know about when and where you can watch it:

When does “All American” Season 6 premiere?

The sixth installment of “All American” will premiere on Monday, April 1 on CW with the episode “Things Done Changed.” It will be available to stream the following day for free on the CW’s app.

What time are new episodes out on CW?

“All American” will premiere on CW on April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It will then be followed by the series premiere of “Lovers & Liars,” the Nikki Glazer-hosted dating reality show that was originally titled “FGirl Island.” After this premiere, “Lovers & Liars” will then move to its new time slot on Thursday, April 11.

How many episodes are in “All American” Season 6?

Altogether, there will be 13 episodes in the sixth season of “All American.” This will mark the shortest season of the football drama to date as the first two seasons had 16 episodes, Season 3 had 19 episodes and Seasons 4 and 5 each had 20 episodes.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes will premiere on CW weekly on Mondays and will be available to stream on Tuesdays. At the moment, we know the premiere dates for the first three episodes of this new season:

Episode 1, “Things Done Changed”: Monday, April 1

Episode 2, “Public Service Announcement”: Monday, April 8

Episode 3, “Business is Business”: Monday, April 15

Watch the “All American” Season 6 trailer

Now that Spencer (Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evan Behling) are part of the Golden Angeles University team, their dreams have only gotten bigger. Last season followed Spencer as he stumbled through being a starting wide receiver for the D1 football program as a freshman. Now this season will follow Spencer and Jordan’s first year of NFL draught eligibility. As the competition heats up, Spencer will stand in the middle of the media spotlight.