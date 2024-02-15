‘All American’ EP Says Long-Term Vision for Series ‘Has Not Changed’ After CW Revamp

Though the CW may have gone through some major programming change-ups lately, the team behind “All American” isn’t worried about the future of this football drama.

After the CW was acquired by Nexstar, Nikechi Okoro Carroll revealed that she had a lunch down with the network’s executives to discuss the future of the series and her vision for it, “which has not changed since Season 1.”

“We’ve been so supported in executing that vision the way we feel we need to tell these authentic storylines,” Carroll said said during a panel for “All American” during the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour. The executive producer also emphasized that creating “All American” has always been a “collaborative process” that involves discussing the season with the actors at the start and end of every season.

Carroll went on to say that what she and the team had envisioned for the series “has not changed.”

Earlier on Thursday, CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz revealed that it’s possible for certain Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios shows to continue on past their current seasons. Though “Superman & Lois” will be debuting its final season, “All American,” “All American: Homecoming” and “Walker” will debut new seasons this year and do not have a scheduled end date at the moment.

“CBS and Warner Bros have been so wonderful working with us on those shows and we’ve gotten both of those shows to an economic area, where as long as they keep rating, there’s no reason why we can’t keep them. It’s no longer a financial question, it’s a creative and performance question,” he said at The CW’s TCA press tour.

Carroll said that the ultimate goal of “All American” was to take a story inspired by the life of NFL football player Spencer Paysinger and use it to authentically portray youth, particularly Black youth, in America.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished that because we’re in Season 6, and we’re still on the air,” Carroll said. “I’m really just incredibly proud of the work that everyone’s doing on the show. It’s become such an incredible family. It’s a goal that we can continue to accomplish because the dream doesn’t end, it just keeps expanding.”