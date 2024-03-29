‘Death and Other Details’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled “Death and Other Details” after just one season.

The drama series, which is written by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, starred Violett Beane as the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott, who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery aboard a lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. In order to prover her innocence, she must team up with a man she despises – “the world’s greatest detective” Rufus Cotesworth, portrayed by Mandy Patinkin.

In addition to Beane and Patinkin, the cast included Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond.

The decision comes shortly after the Season 1 finale aired on the streamer on March 5. While the episode saw Viktor Sams was brought to justice, it also set up another mystery for Beane’s Imogene, Saremi’s Leila, Zhou’s Teddy and Diego Garcia’s Jules.

“I don’t think every season of the show is going to feel like a new Agatha Christie reset. We were using that because that’s the world that Rufus Cotesworth comes from,” McAdams told TheWrap when asked about the potential for future seasons. “If we’re lucky enough to make more, we’ll be different every year, I think.”

“We’ve been talking about what would it look like in Season 2 if we were inspired by Sherlock Holmes?” Weiss teased at the time. That setup would’ve cast Imogene as the Baker Street detective and her friend-turned-rival Anna (Patten) as her Moriarty.

“There will certainly be more murder if we are so lucky to be able to make more,” McAdams added. “But it’s not a whole reset of the table.”

In addition to Weiss and McAdams, the series was executive produced by Marc Webb, who directed the pilot, and Mark Martin for Black Lamb. The series was produced by ABC Signature.