‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

“The Diplomat” will return for a Season 3 at Netflix, with production spending some time in London and New York City.

The streamer has renewed the Keri Russell-led political thriller series for a third season, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced Thursday at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles. 

Production is currently underway on Season 3, which had previously been reported to have filmed back-to-back with Season 2. Series creator Debora Cahn will return as an executive producer for Season 3, alongside Russell, Janice Williams and Alex Graves, with additional details set to be announced at a later date.

“After an amazing summer shooting in the U.K., we brought London home to NY. Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn,” Cahn said in a statement announcing the news. “We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.”

The renewal comes just weeks before the streamer debuts its second season on Oct. 31, which will introduce Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn.

The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the U.K. didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn.”

In addition to Russell, Sewell, Gyasi and Janney, Season 2 also stars Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh. 

After “The Diplomat” debuted its inaugural season on April 20, 2023, the series became Netflix’s No. 1 in its first two weeks on the streamer, and went on to log 173.46 millon hours viewed in its first four weeks. 

