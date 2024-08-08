‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 Sets October Premiere Date at Netflix | Photos

Netflix has set an October premiere date for “The Diplomat” Season 2.

The Keri Russell-led political thriller will return to the streamer on October 31 with its second installment, Netflix announced Thursday, alongside first-look images of Russell as a distressed Kate Wyler.

Season 2 will pick up after the dramatic cliffhanger in the Season 1 finale, in which a dramatic explosion left both Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) in peril. It seems as though the fallout of the perilous event will be revealed in the Season 2 premiere, as the first look image depicts Russell’s Kate in her red dress from the Season 1 finale.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in “The Diplomat” Season 2 (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Season 2 will also see Allison Janney join the show as Vice President Grace Penn. Janney will join Season 1 cast members Russell, Sewell, Chandler, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

The first season of “The Diplomat” saw Kate’s plans to take her next post as a foreign service officer in Afghanistan get redirected when White House unexpectedly sends her to London as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. Kate is immediately called into action to defuse international crises and forge strategic alliances while navigating having her husband and fellow career diplomat, Hal, at her side.

After a British aircraft carrier is blown up off the coast of Iran, the Season 1 finale also revealed that the order came from inside the house, with British prime minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) supposedly instigating the order.

Russell also executive produces the series alongside Debora Cahn, who created the series, Janice Williams, Peter Noah and Alex Graves.

“The Diplomat” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 debuting on Oct. 31.