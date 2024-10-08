Keri Russell Calls Out British Corruption in ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 Trailer

The call is coming from inside the house in “The Diplomat” Season 2 — and Keri Russell’s U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler is calling out corruption as she sees it.

Picking up after the dramatic explosion that left both Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) in danger, the trailer for the second season sees Kate ensure Hal’s safety before acknowledging her suspicions about the British government.

“The call is coming from inside the house, and three Americans just got blown up inside the house,” Kate tells her team, pointing to Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear), who claims the explosion was a second Russian attack.

“The last time we surveilled one of these, it almost ended NATO,” Ali Ahn’s Eidra tells Kate, who responds, “Everything is pointing to him.”

While Season 1 saw Kate and Hal on the brink of divorce, the explosion shifts the couple’s dynamic again, forcing Kate to confront her complex relationship with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi).

“You can still leave me,” Hal tells Kate, joking, “I’d leave me for him.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J49VymjKJ8w

Her relationship woes are certainly the least of her worries as Kate also gets a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney), for whom Kate had been floating as replacement.

Kate’s once loyal confidante, Stuart (Ato Essandoh), has also changed his viewpoint on his boss, telling her, “You made a tactical error, and it was deadly.” “She is not a vice president — she’s running with scissors right into my staff and me,” he adds.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the U.K. didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Sewell), very much alive and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Janney).”

Debora Cahn returns as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Peter Noah and Alex Graves.

“The Diplomat” Season 2 premieres Oct. 31 on Netflix.