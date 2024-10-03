‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Renewed for 20 Additional Episodes at Hulu

There will be more of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” coming to your screen.

Hulu has renewed the unscripted series for 20 additional episodes, the streamer announced Thursday. The news comes nearly a month after “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” launched, with all eight episodes streaming on Sept. 6.

“Secret Lives” centers on a group of Mormon content creators known as “MomTok,” led by the self-proclaimed founder of MomTok Taylor Frankie Paul, and also includes Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt.

The series follows their rise to fame as the women push stereotypes of what being a Mormon wife looks like, as well as the subsequent scandal that happened in spring 2022 when word broke that the group was “soft swinging” with each other.

“There was a philosophical question raised in Season 1, which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The answer unequivocally is yes!,” Walt Disney Television executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment Rob Mills said in a statement. “Spring 2025 get your dirty sodas ready!”

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” was Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere this year so far, based on three days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, according to Disney internal data. It also ranked seventh on the originals list in Nielsen’s Top 10 for the week of Sept. 2-8 with only three days of availability, generating 409 million viewing minutes in its opening weekend.

With the scandal having taken over social media in 2022, the docuseries was also buzzy online, with the account for the show gaining the most new followers, engagements, comments, TikTok shares and TikTok views of all Hulu originals in their first season this year.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative, with its EPs including Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck and Eric Monsky at Jeff Jenkins Productions, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG, and Danielle Pistotnik, Georgia Berger and Lisa Filipelli at Select Management Group.

Hulu’s unscripted slate also includes “The Kardashians” and “Vanderpump Villa,” and the streamer granted a series order to a new reality dating show titled “Virgin Island” in May.