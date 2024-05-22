Hulu Orders Reality Dating Show ‘Virgin Island’ to Series

Hulu has granted a series order to a new reality dating show titled “Virgin Island.”

As one might surmise from its title, “Virgin Island” will center on the dating journeys of a group of virgins mixing and mingling at an island resort. The 10-episode series will see the singles participate unique and romantic activities together as they search to find “the one” and commit to them.

The official logline is as follows: As the cast finds heartfelt connections and explores their varying reasons for waiting, there will be plenty of unexpected twists, including new arrivals and departures, all culminating in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test. From flirty encounters to meaningful bonds and the inherent drama of navigating intimacy, the series’ singles will discover that the road to love can be unpredictable for everyone.”

“Virgin Island” will be produced by ITV America (“Love Island USA,” “Queer Eye”) and Plimsoll Productions (“Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters,” “A Real Bug’s Life”), with David George and Adam Sher serving as executive producers for ITV America while Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres serve as EPs for Plimsoll Productions. Peter Geist also serves as executive producer for the new series.

The new reality dating series is currently considering applicants, with the requirement that interested singles are over 21 years old and a legal U.S. resident. Applications can be found here.

“Virgin Island” will expand Hulu’s slate of unscripted series, which includes “The Kardashians,” which will launch its fifth season on May 23, as well as Lisa Vanderpump’s “Vanderpump Villa,” which debuted in April.

The streamer also recently unveiled its new comedy specials banner, titled Hulu’s Laughing Now, which is set to launch debut a new comedy special every month, starting with Jim Gaffigan. Gaffigan’s special, titled “The Skinny,” will premiere on Nov. 22.