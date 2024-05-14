Hulu Enters the Comedy Special Game With Jim Gaffigan

Hulu is diving headfirst into the world of comedy specials, starting with Jim Gaffigan.

On Nov. 22, the streamer will debut a new standup special from the comedian, titled “The Skinny.” That special will live under the new banner, Hulu’s Laughing Now, which will subsequently debut a new comedy special every month, promising 12 per year.

Gaffigan took the stage to announce the news during Disney’s upfronts presentation on Tuesday. Holding a closed envelope, he initially joked that he was announcing himself as the successor of The Walt Disney Company. The comedian then teased Hulu’s new push into comedy and opened the envelope to reveal he will be the streamer’s first comedian.

“What are the chances they would pick me?” Gaffigan asked. “I feel like I’m Ryan Reynolds right now.”

Additional comedians will be announced at a later date. Prior to the launch of Gaffigan’s November special, Hulu will launch a curated collection of licensed stand-up programming that will range from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics.

Gaffigan’s special was filmed earlier this year in Boston at the Wilbur Theater. It will launch on Hulu as well as on Disney+ outside of the U.S.

“With the launch of ‘Hulu’s Laughing Now,’ we are excited to round out Hulu’s world-class comedy offering with a lineup of some of the funniest voices in stand-up comedy today,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a press release. “Our slate is a true celebration of the art of stand-up, and we plan to make this a best-in-class destination for comedic talent through partnerships with other areas of The Walt Disney Company, bringing these comedians into our family in a meaningful way.”

“The Skinny” will mark Gaffigan’s 11th stand-up special. The seven-time Grammy-nominated, three-time Emmy-winning comedian recently co-headlined with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multicity arena tour. He also was recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora.