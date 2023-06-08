Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her reality reign to Hulu with a new unscripted series “Vanderpump Villa.”

The unscripted series, which follows the staff at Vanderpump’s luxury French villa, received a 10-episode series order. A premiere date for the show will be revealed at a later date.

“Vanderpump Villa” centers on the “hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests,” per the show’s official logline. Lisa Vanderpump, who will serve as an executive producer for the series, is also confirmed to be featured on the show.

“Vanderpump Villa” will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, which has previously produced unscripted series “The Challenge,” “The Family Stallone,” “Surviving Bear Grylls” and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Entertainment 360 will also serve as a producer.

Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” which focus on the employees at Vanderpump’s three West Hollywood bars and restaurants, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, aired the third and final reunion episode of its turbulent tenth season on Wednesday. The show benefited from widespread cultural interest this year after the Scandoval — a cheating scandal involving cast members Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — broke in March as Season 10 aired on Bravo. Cameras went back up after the scandal made headlines to capture its aftermath among cast members.

Even as Vanderpump executive produces the new Hulu series, “Vanderpump Rules” will remain on Bravo after being renewed for an eleventh season at the network, which is set to begin filming this summer in Los Angeles.

The new series also expands Hulu’s unscripted slate, which recently debuted the third installment of “The Kardashians,” and ordered an additional 20 episodes of the show. The streamer will also release the third season of “The D’Amelio Show” this year, which follows TikTok famous influencers Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Vanderpump is represented by CAA, Entertainment360 and attorney Mitch Federer while Bunim/Murray Productions is repped by CAA.