‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Scandal Draws Highest-Rated Episode in 3 Years

March 15, 2023

The Bravo show’s first episode following the ”Scandoval“ drama doubled live viewing from the previous week’s episode

As the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss lit the internet aflame, the first episode of the reality series following the controversy earned the show’s highest viewership in years.

The March 8 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” the first installment to air since the scandal first broke on March 3, drew the Bravo show’s highest total viewers with 2.2 million viewers and the highest-rated episode among 18-49 demo in nearly three years.

