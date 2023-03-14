Shakira and Bizarrap’s first live performance of their hit single “Music Session, Vol. 53” on national TV on “The Tonight Show” scored more than 156 million views across social media platforms, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Since their Friday, March 10 interview and performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the show and the original digital content produced from the show have received 156.43 million views across TikTok, Instagram, including Instagram Reels, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to date.

The buzzy performance comes as NBC’s “The Tonight Show” won its seventh consecutive week in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 over “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” including one tie. Notably, the NBC broadcast still won in the demo when it aired a repeat episode while “The Late Show” broadcasted a new episode during one of the consecutive wins.

The widespread social chatter on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show further marks NBC’s spot as No. 1 in digital viewers with over 80 million total followers and subscribers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Adele also complimented Shakira and Bizarrap’s “The Tonight Show” performance over the weekend during a Saturday show at her Vegas residency after a fan told the singer that Shakira was one of their favorite artists.

“I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon,” the “Easy on Me” singer said in a video shared on Twitter. “Oh, her ex-husband’s in trouble!”

After Shakira and Bizarrap released their single on Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Music Session, Vol. 53” has shattered records as a 14-time Guinness World Record Breaking single.