Ratings: 2023 Oscars Viewership Up 12% Over Last Year’s Broadcast

Hollywood’s biggest night scored 18.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings.

The 95th Academy Awards, which were broadcast on ABC Sunday evening, saw a 12% uptick in viewership from the 2022 ceremony, which brought in 16.7 million viewers, according to Live + Same Day Nielsen figures.

After the 94th awards ceremony averaged a 3.8 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, Sunday night’s telecast received a 4.0 rating, marking a 5.3% increase from last year.

The early number, which only includes broadcast figures, will likely see an increase after accounting for out-of-home viewership and streaming. The final Live + Same Day figures are expected to be available Monday afternoon.

Sunday night’s telecast also marks a continued rebound after the 2020 ceremony saw the lowest viewership ever for the Oscars with 10.4 million people, with 2022 remaining as the second least-watched telecast ever.

The ceremony inched closer to pre-pandemic numbers, as the 2020 ceremony averaged a 5.3 rating and drew in 23.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen — both of which were record lows at the time.

Sunday’s Academy Awards also outperformed this year’s slew of awards shows, including the Grammys, which drew in 12.5 million viewers and received a 2.9 rating on CBS as well as the 2022 Emmys, which brought in 5.9 million viewers and a rating of 1.1.

As expected, this year’s ceremony continued to celebrate “Everything Everywhere All At Once” as the Michelle Yeoh-led flick took home a whopping seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best (Original or Adapted) Screenplay, Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress. In a surprise turn of events, “All Quiet on the Western Front” won four Academy Awards, leaving favorites “The Banshees of Inisherin, “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “Triangle of Sadness” without a win.