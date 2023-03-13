Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” continues to air amidst the ongoing cheating scandal between castmates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. While the scandal — dubbed the “Scandoval” — only came to light two weeks ago, viewers are now watching the episodes with a different lens. And this upcoming Wednesday’s episode is a doozy, according to Bravo personality Andy Cohen.

“Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut. OK? It was not recut,” Cohen teased Monday on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up, or we somehow…’ The conversations that go on between Katie and Lala and Raquel are not to be believed in light of what has come out. But I’m telling y’all the episode was not touched,” Cohen doubled down. “OK. This is how it was going to be shown. So at, which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it.”

In fact, sources close to production have told TheWrap that none of the locked episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” will be re-edited in light of the scandal. In other words, the episodes will air as they were going to before the “Scandoval” came to light. (Click here if you need a primer on it.)

However, executive producer and star Lisa Vanderpump confirmed the show has gone back into production for two weeks, and a reunion will be taped afterwards.

Sources close to production tell TheWrap that the footage being currently filmed will be packaged into an additional episode(s) at the end of the season before the reunion. They will not be made into a standalone special.

The re-editing of a current airing season is not unheard of. Episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12 were re-edited after a contestant was disqualified for posing as a casting director and putting men in compromising positions.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays on Bravo.