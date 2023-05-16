‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Renewed for 20 More Episodes

Hulu has renewed its reality series “The Kardashians” for 20 more episodes, Disney announced during its 2023 upfront presentation. This announcement came ahead of the series’ Season 3 premiere on May 25.

It’s hardly surprising that Hulu would renew the series for more episodes. When “The Kardashians” first premiered, Season 1’s debut became the most-watched premiere in the history of Hulu. The reality show has since remained the most-watched unscripted series in the streaming service’s history.

Its third season will continue to follow Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie as they navigate motherhood, coparenting and building their own empires. New episodes will premiere on Thnursdays.

By now, viewers know who to expect in any show about one of America’s most influential families. “The Kardashians” stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The series comes from Fulwell 73 Productions with Ben Winston executive producing alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones. Danielle King serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additionally, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also executive produce.

Before “The Kardashians” even premiered on Hulu, it was greenlit for 40 episodes. That’s how confident the streaming service was in its deep dive into this brand-name family. Hulu’s take on these stars was preceded by E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which ran from 2007 to 2021.

Running over the course of 20 seasons and nearly 14 years, the original was hailed as one of the longest-running reality TV series in the U.S. A year after the E! series ended, Hulu premiered its take on the family.

“The Kardashians” may be the latest spinoff series to come from the legacy of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” but it’s far from the first. “KUWTK” also spawned “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” “The Spin Crowd,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Khloé and Lamar,” “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord,” “Kris,” “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons,” “I Am Cait,” “Dash Dolls,” “Kocktails with Khloé,” “Rob and Chyna,” “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian,” “Life of Kylie” and “Flip It Like Disick.”

All have premiered on E! or E! Online save for Fox’s “Kris,” FYI’s “Kocktails with Khloé” and of course Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”