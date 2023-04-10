Kim Kardashian Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 With Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian will join the cast of the twelfth season of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

The billionaire multi-hyphenate teased her involvement on the Ryan Murphy series with a cryptic video Monday morning along with the wide eyes and blood drop emojis. According to the clip, the season, dubbed “Delicate,” will premiere this summer.

The video was also posted by series regular Emma Roberts with the caption “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.”

Representatives for FX and Kardashian confirmed the casting, but declined to elaborate on her role.

Kardashian, who is best known for E!’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” will appear in the latter’s third season, which launches next month.

Her other acting credits include cameos in “How I Met Your Mother,” “30 Rock,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Ocean’s 8” and appearances in “Disaster Movie” in 2008, an episode of “CSI: NY” in 2009 and four episodes of “Drop Dead Diva” in 2012.

“American Horror Story” is the longest-running hour-long series in FX history and has already been renewed through Season 13. The show is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. All 11 previous seasons are currently streaming on Hulu.