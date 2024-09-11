‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Is Hulu’s Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere of 2024, Streamer Says | Exclusive

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has broken streaming records at Hulu, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Hulu series became the most-watched unscripted season premiere on the streamer this year so far, based on three days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, according to Disney internal data. The streamer did not disclose specific viewership data.

Viewership for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” exceeded the U.S. audience for other 2024 unscripted series on the platform, including “The Kardashians,” whose most recent season stood as both the most watched unscripted series premiere on Hulu this year in the U.S. at the time, and the most watched unscripted premiere on Disney+ and Star+ across all global markets, based on four days of streaming.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” was also buzzy on social media, with the account for the show gaining the most new followers, engagements, comments, TikTok shares and TikTok views of all Hulu originals in their first season this year.

Led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” also features Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt.

As the women pushed boundaries of what a Mormon wife and mother could look like through their TikToks, Paul made headlines for the group when she shared the group was involved in “soft swinging.”

The official logline for the series is as follows: “The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

Produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative, the docuseries is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck and Eric Monsky at Jeff Jenkins Productions, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG, and Danielle Pistotnik, Georgia Berger and Lisa Filipelli at Select Management Group.

All episodes of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is now streaming on Hulu.