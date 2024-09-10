‘The Perfect Couple’ Debuts Atop Netflix Top 10 TV Shows With 20.3 Million Views in Opening Weekend

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Perfect Couple” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched TV show of the week in its opening weekend.

The murder mystery series, which is based off Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name and features an all-star cast led by Nicole Kidman, tallied up 20.3 million views from its debut on Thursday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8.

“The Perfect Couple’s” opening weekend viewership rivals the likes of “Emily in Paris” Season 4, which debuted its first five episodes to 19.9 million views in August, though it wasn’t enough to outpace viewership for new action movie “Rebel Ridge,” which debuted as Netflix’s most-watched title of the week with 31.2 million views during the week of Sept. 2.

As hype for “The Deliverance” picks up, the Glenn Close-led movie scored 21.8 million views in its second week on the streamer — up 50% from its viewership of 14.5 million last week — as it moved up to the No. 2 spot on the English films list, just behind “Rebel Ridge.” Third on the English films list was “The Union,” which scored 8.3 million views in its fourth week on the list.

“The Perfect Couple” was the leader of the most-watched TV list by far, with “Worst Ex Ever” Season 1 nabbing the No. 2 spot with 7.2 million views while “KAOS” scored third place with 5.9 million views. “Emily in Paris” Season 4, which will debut the second half of its installment later this week, was the fourth most-watched show of the week with 3.8 million views.

“Prison Break” followed behind with 3.4 million views, while “Selling Sunset” Season 8 debuted in the No. 6 spot with 3 million views.

When it came to Non-English films, “(Un)lucky Sisters” moved up to the top spot on the list in its second week on the streamer with 4.2 million views, while “Sheriff: Narko Integriti” took second place with 1.3 million views. “Under Paris” remained on the list for its 14th week, tallying up 800,000 views during the week of Sept. 2.