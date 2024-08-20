‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Debut Goes Gold With 20 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The debut of “Emily in Paris” Season 4 proves Netflix audiences are far from done with the chaotic comedy.

The Lily Collins-led series’ latest installment debuted to an impressive 19.9 million views following the Aug. 15 premiere of the season’s first five episodes that comprise Part 1. The remaining five episodes of Season 4 are set to premiere on Sept. 12.

For reference, “Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 1 debuted to 45.1 million views in May, with the premiere of Part 2 in June boosting the season’s views to 28 million. And while Emmy-nominated “Baby Reindeer” did not make a splash until its second week on the streamer with 13.3 million views, viewership for the limited series peaked in its third week, drawing in 22 million views.

“Emily in Paris” was Netflix’s most-watched English TV show during the week of Aug. 12 and outpaced “American Murder: Laci Peterson,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 12.4 million views. The new season of “Emily in Paris” also boosted its previous seasons within the Top 10 most-watched shows, with Season 1 and Season 3 taking the Nos. 9 & 10 spots on the list with 1.8 and 1.7 million views, respectively.

The fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy” took third place with 7.6 million views — down slightly from its debut week last week, which brought in 8.4 million views as the week’s No. 2 most-watched show.

Matt Rife’s crowd work special, which debuted on Aug. 13, was the week’s fourth most-watched TV show with 4.9 million views, while the inaugural season of “Love Is Blind: U.K.” followed behind with 4 million views in fifth place. In its third week on the platform, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” took the No. 6 spot with 3.7 million views and was followed by “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 10 with 1.9 million views and “Simone Biles Rising” with 1.8 million views.

The Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg-led movie “The Union” also had a strong debut on the streamer with 33.1 million views, more than doubling the viewership of the week’s second most-watched movie. “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” held down the Nos. 2 & 3 spots on the most-watched English films list with 15.2 and 9.6 million views, respectively.

“The Emoji Movie” took the No. 3 spot on the list with 7.7 million views, while “SpongeBob” spin-off movie, “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie,” came next with 6.2 million views.