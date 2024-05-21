‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Tops Netflix Top 10 List With a Whopping 45.1 Million Views

Who said romance is dead? Season 3 of “Bridgerton,” Netflix’s romantic drama from Shonda Rhimes, topped the streamer’s Top 10 list of the most watched English-language shows in the United States the week of May 13 to 19.

In the first week of its premiere, the third season secured 45.1 million views. It also topped the Top 10 list in 78 countries and appeared on the Top 10 lists of 92 countries. Season 3 wasn’t the only installment that was widely watched in the United States. “Bridgerton” Season 1 jumped to fourth place on the English-language TV list with 4.5 million views. It was followed by Season 2 in eighth place with 3.3 million views.

Both seasons are currently on Netflix’s Most Popular English-language TV lists, which bodes well for this current season. Season 1 is currently the fourth most-watched English-language Netflix series of all time with 113.3 million views, and Season 2 is the ninth most watched with 93.8 million views. The Most Popular list calculates how widely watched a title was in its first 91 days as opposed to the Top 10 list, which show weekly measurements.

“Bridgerton” Season 3 will have another opportunity to gain even more viewers this summer. Part 2 of the third season will premiere on June 13, a strategy Netflix has been employing with more and more frequency with its top titles.

Other non-“Bridgerton” titles that appeared in the TV Top 10 were its Ashley Madison docuseries, the dramatic miniseries “Baby Reindeer” and a Kevin Hart special. “Ashely Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,” the streamer’s docuseries about the dating website that catered to married users, secured 9.5 million views as well as second place on the week’s most watched list. During its sixth week on Netflix’s Top 10 list, “Baby Reindeer” came in third place with 7.4 million views. Finally, the roast of Kevin Hart, also known as “Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor,” was the fifth most-watched English-language TV title of the week with 4.1 million views.

For the second week in a row, the Brooke Shields comedy “Mother of the Bride” topped Netflix’s Top 10 list of English-language films. The only other Netflix original to appear as one of the five most-watched movies of the week was the children’s comedy “Thelma the Unicorn.”

The rest of the top five were library acquisitions. Dakota Johnson’s installment in the Spider-Man universe, “Madam Web,” was the second most-watched English-language movie of the week and saw 10.8 million views. That was followed by the 2007 Shia LaBeouf thriller “Disturbia” in third place with 7.7 million views and the 2001 animated comedy “Shrek” in fifth place with 5.1 million views. This marks the 10th week “Shrek” has appeared on this list.

The third most-watched category of the week was non-English films, which was topped by the Spanish thriller “The Courier,” which saw 11.2 million views. That was followed by the Brazilian comedy “Partiu América” (3.4 million views), the Indonesian horror flick devoid of dialogue “Monster” (3.3 million views), the Indian horror movie “Shaitaan” (3.2 million views) and the Indian comedic satire “Laapataa Ladies” (2.6 million views).

Last but not least was Netflix’s list of non-English language TV. The Japanese anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc” was the most-watched title of the week with 5.4 million views. That was followed by the Turkish romantic drama “Thank You, Next” (5.1 million views), the Spanish true crime docuseries “Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román” (2.9 million views), the dramatic Spanish limited series “The Asunta Case” (2.8 million views) and the Indian drama “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” (2.4 million views).