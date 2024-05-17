Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Mother of the Bride’

DJ or band, every wedding needs a good playlist

Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt in "Mother of the Bride" (Netflix)

Every wedding needs a good playlist. If you’re looking to fire up some of the “Mother of the Bride” soundtrack, we’ve got you covered with the full tracklisting.

Brooke Shields stars as Lana, a mother who walks into a wedding shock when she realizes her daughter, Emma (Miranda Cosgrove), is marrying the son of her former flame, Will (Benjamin Bratt), with whom she long ago shared a bitter breakup. Reunited and trapped together in the tropical paradise of the remote wedding, the pair finds sparks flying again despite the fact that they can’t stop coming to blows over breaking each other’s hearts.

The film’s score comes from composer Caroline Ho (“Rap Sh!t”), but the soundtrack also features a handful of needle drops, including a couple of old-fashioned wedding playlist classics like “We Got the Beat” and “Chapel of Love.”

Check out all the songs on the “Mother of the Bride” soundtrack below.

  • ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
  • ‘Mona Lisa’ by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston
  • ‘Queen Of Stacks’ by Daniel Lobel feat. Patty Monroe
  • ‘We Got The Beat’ by The Go-Go’s
  • ‘Chapel Of Love’ by The Dixie Cups
  • ‘Surfside’ by Douglas Kinloch
  • ‘Vacation’ by Priya Ragu
  • ‘DONG’ by Bear Knuckle
Spider-Verse box office
Read Next
The 35 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh has been on the film, TV and entertainment beat for over a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after nearly 10 years at Collider, where she built out the horror vertical and worked in a variety of roles from Content Strategy to Managing Editor. Haleigh also co-created “The Witching Hour” podcast, lent her horror…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.