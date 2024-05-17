Every wedding needs a good playlist. If you’re looking to fire up some of the “Mother of the Bride” soundtrack, we’ve got you covered with the full tracklisting.

Brooke Shields stars as Lana, a mother who walks into a wedding shock when she realizes her daughter, Emma (Miranda Cosgrove), is marrying the son of her former flame, Will (Benjamin Bratt), with whom she long ago shared a bitter breakup. Reunited and trapped together in the tropical paradise of the remote wedding, the pair finds sparks flying again despite the fact that they can’t stop coming to blows over breaking each other’s hearts.

The film’s score comes from composer Caroline Ho (“Rap Sh!t”), but the soundtrack also features a handful of needle drops, including a couple of old-fashioned wedding playlist classics like “We Got the Beat” and “Chapel of Love.”

Check out all the songs on the “Mother of the Bride” soundtrack below.