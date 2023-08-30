Netflix Is Revising Its Binge-Viewing Playbook | Charts

“The Witcher” and “The Lincoln Lawyer” are the two latest originals to get two-part premieres – is that bet paying off?

Moving to a split season didn't seem to help Netflix's "The Witcher," but other shows have benefited. (Image: Christopher T. Smith/TheWrap, Netflix)

It wasn’t that long ago that Netflix put “binge-watching” in the dictionary: The viewership model it both created and made popular was Collins’ word of the year in 2015.

Now Netflix might be searching for a thesaurus instead. Though new seasons of most of its originals are still released all at once, the ever-experimental streaming giant has been moving toward two-part premieres for its biggest shows, which have most recently included “The Witcher” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Could “split seasons” be the byword now?

“Most popular streaming shows get 75% of views in the first 15 days,” said Samba TV CEO Ashwin Navin.

