Netflix Is Revising Its Binge-Viewing Playbook | Charts

It wasn’t that long ago that Netflix put “binge-watching” in the dictionary: The viewership model it both created and made popular was Collins’ word of the year in 2015.

Now Netflix might be searching for a thesaurus instead. Though new seasons of most of its originals are still released all at once, the ever-experimental streaming giant has been moving toward two-part premieres for its biggest shows, which have most recently included “The Witcher” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Could “split seasons” be the byword now?

“Most popular streaming shows get 75% of views in the first 15 days,” said Samba TV CEO Ashwin Navin.