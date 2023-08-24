Mattel and Netflix are teaming up on a new animated Barbie series, titled “Barbie: A Touch of Magic.”

Barbie will return to her Malibu Dreamhouse with new powers in the show, which debuts Sept. 14 on Netflix, as Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts embark on a mystical adventure on the shore. Making new friendships along the way, the duo discovers that magic and fantasy is all around them.

The official logline is as follows: “While enjoying life by the beach in Malibu, Barbie and Barbie stumble upon a mysterious baby horse and work together to find where their new friend came from. It soon comes to light that the mysterious little horse is Peggy, a baby Pegasus, sent to Malibu on a mysterious mission. Barbie and Barbie must look to their friends and family to help keep their new friend safe from the clutches of Rocki, a magical being with her own mystical agenda. “

“Barbie: A Touch of Magic” builds upon the environment set up in 2018 series “Barbie DreamHouse Adventures” as the friends return to Malibu to interact with familiar friends and places introduced in the first show.

“More than ever before, Barbie is a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand’s global message that anybody can be anything through content that consistently appeals to the creativity and wonder within our worldwide audience,” Mattel Content Distribution VP Alex Godfrey said in a statement. “Our animated Netflix content has always been a focal point for the reinvigoration of the Barbie brand, and ‘A Touch of Magic’ promises to bring the same level of fantasy fans have enjoyed in our previous series and specials to the forefront once again by delivering all new adventures focused on fun, friendship and all things Barbie.”

The first installment of the series will consist of 13 episodes with new original music. In addition to streaming on Netflix in the U.S., international audiences can watch the animated series across streaming and broadcast platforms, including Pop in the U.K., SuperRTL in Germany, Cartoonito and Boing in Italy and Minimax in Eastern Europe.