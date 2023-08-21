As if we needed more reason to love “Barbie,” Ryan Gosling and writer-director Greta Gerwig — but the Warner Bros. release (with an assist from Atlantic Records) is the gift that keeps on giving.

Atlantic Records released on its official YouTube page Monday a behind-the-scenes music video of Gosling’s hit original song from the record-breaking feature, “I’m Just Ken” — and in a matter of hours, it already has nearly 300,000 views at pub time.

Featuring never-before-scene footage of Gosling and Gerwig collaborating on the musical number with costars like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” breakout Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa of “Sex Education” and “Doctor Who,” the four-minute clip also spotlights Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and other musicians bringing the song to life in the studio.

Plus, we could always use more footage of Gerwig elatedly working with her stars behind the camera. Here, we see here mimicking body language and facial expressions she wants Gosling to make, and otherwise sitting back in joy as the boys bring it all together.

Gosling’s banger of a pop ballad “I’m Just Ken” cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 chart upon its release — and that’s not the only measurement of success for one of the biggest movies of the year. On Wednesday, “Barbie” passed “The Dark Knight” to become the highest-grossing Warner Bros. domestic release of all time. Internationally, the film has made well over $1 billion, and domestically, it secured a box office total of $566 million as of Sunday.

Watch the behind-the-scenes music video for “I’m Just Ken” in the clip above.