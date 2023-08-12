‘Barbie’ Proves Movie Soundtracks Are Back – and Why They’re Important

As expected, “Barbie” has simply dominated the box office, becoming only the second movie this year to hit the $1 billion mark. But it’s also crushing music charts too.

The soundtrack shattered UK records, and Ryan Gosling’s banger of a power ballad, “I’m Just Ken,” cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The album as a whole — complete with tracks from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj that each have more than 100 million streams on Spotify to date, which, for scale, beats out every track on Taylor Swift’s re-release of “Speak Now” — debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart on Friday, in what Billboard itself regarded as “the closest race for No.