All 53 Movies That Have Made Over $1 Billion at the Box Office

“Barbie” is the latest film to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, a feat accomplished by only 52 other films in history. The oldest film on the list is Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” which didn’t crack the $1 billion mark until the film’s 20th anniversary re-release in 2013. The first film to ever crack $1 billion was James Cameron’s Oscar-winning “Titanic,” which still sits at #3 on the list with a whopping $2.2 billion. Cameron, of course, dominates the list with three films in the Top 5 including “Avatar,” still the highest-grossing film ever made.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has more films in the $1 billion club than any other franchise with 10, while Disney has more films on the list than any other studio with 24 thanks to Marvel, Pixar, “Star Wars” and Disney animation and live-action remakes.

Only two “Harry Potter” movies cracked $1 billion – “The Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” — while DC has four films on the list.

And only four films directed by women have ever grossed over $1 billion: Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is the only solo female effort, while “Captain Marvel” (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck) and the two “Frozen” films (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck) also appear on the list.

Check out the list of every movie that has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office below, in descending order of their worldwide totals.

Note: These worldwide box office totals do not account for inflation.