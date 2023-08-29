You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Limited series “Who is Erin Carter?” and docuseries “Depp v. Heard” led Netflix’s top 10 most-watched series this week.

“Who is Erin Carter?,” which follows a thrilling tale of a British expat teacher living in Spain, scored the top spot on the weekly list with 13.2 million views, while “Depp v. Heard” came in the No. 2 slot with 8.3 million views. Opioid crisis-based series “Painkiller” moved from No. 2 on the list last week to third place with an additional 5.6 million views.

“Untold: Swamp Kings” and the second season of “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” debuted in the fourth and fifth spots on the list with 5 million views and 3.6 million views, respectively. After debuting Part 2 of its second season in early August, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 remained on the list in the eighth spot with 1.9 million views.

On the film front, animated movie “The Monkey King” dethroned Gal Gadot-led thriller “Heart of Stone” for the top spot on the English films list this week, with the Jimmy O. Yang and Bowen Yang-led flick logging 4.4 million views this week and reaching the No. 1 most-watched movie in 93 countries in the second week since its debut. “Heart of Stone” moved to the second spot on the list with 13.6 million views, now logging 81.9 million views its first three weeks on the streamer.

Buzzy comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” starring Adam Sandler debuted at the No. 3 spot on the list with 12.3 million views. Next came “Street Kings” and “The Boss Baby,” which took the fourth and fifth spots on the English films list.

Korean content dominated the Non-English TV list this week as drama series “Mask Girl” sat atop the list with 7.4 million views, while romantic comedy series “Destined with You” debuted in the No. 4 spot with 3.5 million views. After Norwegian series “Ragnarok” launched its third season on Aug. 24, the installment made its way to the No. 2 spot on the list with 6.5 million views. The release of the fantasy series boosted its previous seasons to the list, with Season 1 coming in No. 6 with 2.2 million viewers while the second installment came in at No. 8 with 1.8 million views.

In terms of Non-English films, Brazilian documentary “A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case” continued its reign atop the list with 5.3 million viewers this week after debuting it first debuted to top of the list last week. Polish romance movie “Squared Love Everlasting” took the No. 2 spot on the list with 5.1 million views while Spanish horror film “Killer Book Club” scored third place with 3.9 million views this week. Next came “10 Days of a Bad Man,” which came in fourth place with 3.5 million views, before German thriller “Paradise” took the No. 5 spot with 1.6 million views.