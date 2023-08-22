You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information

“Extraction 2” has climbed its way to the 10th spot on the Netflix’s most popular original films list.

The Chris Hemsworth-led action flick has logged 129.3 million views in the 66 days since its launch, coming just behind its first installment “Extraction,” which holds the No. 9 spot on the most popular list with 135.7 million views earned in its first 91 days on the streamer. As of this week, “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” led the most popular films list in the top two spots.

In terms of this week’s most-watched TV, limited docuseries “Depp v. Heard” debuted atop the English TV list with 16.2 million views since its August 16 launch. Limited series “Painkiller,” which tackles the opioid crisis and the Sackler family’s role in the tragedy, came next in the No. 2 spot with 10.9 millions views this week while garnering 18.1 million views in its first 10 days on Netflix. “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 and the third installment of “The Witcher” continued to make a splash in the fifth and seventh spots on the list with 2.9 million views and 1.9 million views, respectively.

Elsewhere on the list, Gal Gadot-led thriller “Heart of Stone” took the top spot on the English films list this week, scoring 35.2 million views as it hit the No. 1 spot on the list in 91 countries. Animated movie “The Monkey King” came in second place on this week’s list with 8.1 million views while “The Pope’s Exorcist” took the third spot on the list. Sports documentaries “Untold: Hall of Shame” and “Untold: Johnny Football” held down the 9th and 10th spots on the list, respectively, with 3 million views and 2.8 million views.

Brazilian documentary “A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case” debuted in the top spot on the non-English films list with 5.7 million views, almost tying with German thriller “Paradise,” who took the second spot on the list with 5.7 million views. Turkish drama “10 Days of a Bad Man” came in third place with 3.1 million views.

In terms of non-English TV, Mexican series “The Chosen One” scored the highest viewership of the week with 3.1 million views while K-drama “Mask Girl” trailed behind in second place with 2.8 million views. Other Korean shows to make the list were “Behind Your Touch,” which came in fourth place with 2.5 million views, “King the Land,” which came in fifth place with 2 million views, as well as “The Uncanny Counter 2,” which scored the No. 7 spot on the list with 2 million views.