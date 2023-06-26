Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction 2."

Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction 2." (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Arnold From Top of the Most-Streamed List With ‘Extraction 2’ | Charts

by | June 26, 2023 @ 4:40 PM

Only Hulu’s “The Kardashians” stood in the way of a sweep for Netflix

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in one of Netflix’s most-anticipated streaming movie sequels of the past several years. Action-packed “Extraction 2” landed on the service last week to 2.1 million U.S. households tuning in within the first four days available, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of June 14-20.

The report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Meredith Brace, the company's chief marketing officer. Connect with her on Twitter at @luckygirlbrace.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
"Starmites" is one of only two major productions the Open Fist Theatre Company is putting on this year.

California’s Devastated Live Theater Industry Hopes for a Bailout: ‘We’re All Dying’
Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers in "The Perfect Find" (Netflix)

‘The Perfect Find’ Star Gabrielle Union Says Netflix Rom-Com Is About Embracing Vulnerability and Self-Love
The Flash

‘The Flash’ Plummets at Box Office With Second Weekend Drop of Over 70%

‘Extraction 2’ Director Sam Hargrave Breaks Down One of the Movie’s Most Bone-Crunching Scenes: ‘Bad Things Happen’ (Exclusive Video)
Kyle Gass and Jack Black in "Tenacious D."

20 HBO and Max Shows That Warner Bros. Discovery Should License to Netflix | Chart
extraction-2-chris-hemsworth

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in June 2023
TikTok

TikTok Is Under Fire: Why a PR Powerhouse Hire and C-Suite Shake-Up Make Sense | Analysis
Wendy McMahon, President, CBS News and Stations

CBS News and Stations Chief Took a ‘Why Not’ Approach to Career Growth – and It Gave Her an Edge