Only Hulu’s “The Kardashians” stood in the way of a sweep for Netflix

The report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in one of Netflix’s most-anticipated streaming movie sequels of the past several years. Action-packed “Extraction 2” landed on the service last week to 2.1 million U.S. households tuning in within the first four days available, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of June 14-20.

“Extraction 2” was a hit with diverse audiences out of the gate, crucial to the lifespan of any major tentpole program. Hispanic households overindexed on the film by the highest margin at 23%, followed closely by Black households at 22%. Asian households also overindexed by 5% compared to the average U.S household. Newly-released data from Samba TV’s “State of Diversity on TV” report shows that cast diversity is a key indicator of viewership among diverse households. The movie’s cast includes Golshifteh Farahani and Idris Elba.

Top streaming programs, June 14-20, 2023 (Samba TV)

Anticipation for the film’s release also catapulted the original “Extraction” movie into the top 10 most-viewed programs across all of streaming. The 2020 movie garnered nearly half a million households over “Extraction 2’s” initial debut window. The star power of A-list Hollywood actors like Hemsworth continues to be a massive draw for the service. As streamers like Netflix look to build original programming around such stars, they will look to leverage the power of these franchise-building opportunities to bring in new fans as well as nurture sustained engagement across their content libraries.

The Season 6 debut of “Black Mirror” followed closely behind at no. 2, drawing in 1.1 million households to the first episode alone in its first five days streaming. Millennial, Black, and Hispanic households all tuned in heavily to the premiere episode of the latest season. Millennial households (ages 25-34) overindexed by the highest margin of any age demographic at 10%, while Black and Hispanic households also overindexed at 14% and 8%, respectively.

Demographic details, “Extraction 2,” June 14-20, 2023 (Samba TV)

Netflix nearly ran the tables for the week, capturing nine of the 10 most-watched spots on the streaming leaderboard. Hulu’s megahit reality series “The Kardashians” was the only non-Netflix program to crack the top 10, staving off a clean Netflix sweep. No doubt buzz for the latest season was only fueled by eldest sister Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement with husband and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. In the latest season of the Hulu original, Kourtney openly chronicles her fertility struggles.

For the second consecutive week, both of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix originals landed on the streaming leaderboard, with the full season of “Fubar” and docuseries “Arnold” at No. 3 and No. 10, respectively. Meanwhile, emotional Mexican drama “The Surrogacy” dropped two dozen episodes on Netflix and landed at No. 5. Once again, the power of Netflix’s international content is on full display and continues to be a draw for more than just local audiences.

Netflix’s spectacular nature docuseries “Our Planet” is back with its second season at No. 9. From Cape buffalo to desert locusts, the four-part nature miniseries features cinematography of animal migration patterns driven by the seasons that is destined to appeal to the entire family.

Coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever” co-created by Mindy Kaling dropped to No. 6 in the week, while season four of “Manifest” came in at No. 8.

Top linear programs, June 14-20, 2023 (Samba TV)

On linear TV, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” nabbed the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week. Meanwhile, die-hard car fans are sure to fall in love with NBC’s new competition series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,” which came in at No. 2. The show is inspired by the best-selling toy car collection and features contestants facing off to transform ordinary vehicles into their very own Hot Wheels cars.

Long-running game shows edged out scripted dramas in the week, with telecasts of “The Price Is Right” (CBS), “Wheel of Fortune” (ABC) and “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC) all notching spots on the most-watched broadcast list.

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.